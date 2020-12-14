Dominic Lavoie livestream

7 p.m. Friday. Streaming from One Longfellow Square Facebook page, free (donations encouraged). facebook.com/olsportland/live.

You can expect Portland musician Dominic Lavoie to draw heavily from his latest album, “Wave With A Broken Arm,” released in October. The psychedelic rocker is a longtime veteran of the Maine music scene and has several albums of material to choose from.

Sing We Noël – A Classical Uprising Experience

7 p.m. Saturday. Streaming via Sanford Performing Arts Center, free (donations encouraged). sanfordpac.org.

The Sanford Performing Arts Center invites you to spend the evening enjoying a new Maine holiday music tradition. Sing We Noël is a performance of Christmas carols and seasonal selections led by Dr. Emily Isaacson, who will conduct the Oratorio Chorale, Portland Brass Quintet, Classical Uprising Youth Chorus and a stocking full of other Maine musicians. Put another log on the fire or whip up a batch of hot cocoa and settle in for a cozy night of sweet sounds.

Winter Wonderland livestream with Colleen Clark & Friends

6 p.m. Sunday. Livestream on Blue’s Facebook page, free (donations encouraged).

Have a blue Christmas that you’ll actually be happy about by streaming Blue’s annual holiday variety show, Winter Wonderland. The hostess with the mostest is singer Colleen Clark, and she’ll be joined by several talented friends, including Susanne Gerry, VIVA, Gusta Johnson, Dan Smith, Jake Cote & Joe Bearor, Andrew Doody, Mary Letellier, Brie Roche, Nic Robichaud, Emily Davis, Tadim Brown, Shannon Thurston and John Lanham. Raise a cup of cheer as you sing along and don your favorite holiday sweater (ugly or otherwise). Blue hasn’t been able to host live audiences since March, but they’ve been crushing it with streaming shows, and your donations are very much appreciated.

