PORTLAND — Greater Portland METRO has reduced its passenger capacity per bus to 20 from 30 because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, including among two METRO employees.

Limiting the number of passengers to 20 allows for greater social distancing aboard the buses, which are cleaned and disinfected daily, METRO said. Masks or face coverings are also required.

Meanwhile, Husky Line service, which connects the University of Southern Maine campuses in Portland and Gorham, will be reduced during the week through Jan. 22. Weekend service will not be impacted. Full weekday service will resume Jan.l 25 with the return of students after the holiday break.

