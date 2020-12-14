PORTLAND — Greater Portland METRO has reduced its passenger capacity per bus to 20 from 30 because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, including among two METRO employees.
Limiting the number of passengers to 20 allows for greater social distancing aboard the buses, which are cleaned and disinfected daily, METRO said. Masks or face coverings are also required.
Meanwhile, Husky Line service, which connects the University of Southern Maine campuses in Portland and Gorham, will be reduced during the week through Jan. 22. Weekend service will not be impacted. Full weekday service will resume Jan.l 25 with the return of students after the holiday break.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
METRO cuts passenger capacity due to rising COVID numbers
-
Do This
Face the Music: Love By Numb3rs debuts on top
-
Editorials
Our View: After-school meals programs another way to help hungry kids
-
Local & State
Legislature faces new costs with move to Augusta Civic Center
-
Do This
Things to Do: Theater, film and a holiday variety show