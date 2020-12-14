Arrests

12/7 at 5:53 a.m. Mathew Martin-Evans, 36, of Waterville, on Pine Street on a charge of operating after license revoked for habitual offender.

12/7 at 10:29 a.m. Phillip M. Innis, 34, of Westbrook, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

12/7 at 1:41 p.m. Heather McEwen, 44, of Windham, on Portland Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/7 at 1:49 p.m. Sherry A. Petersen, 54, of Portland, on St. John Street on charges of operating after suspension and operating under the influence.

12/7 at 4:48 p.m. Jerone Martin, 46, of Portland, on Fore Street on a warrant.

12/7 at 5:06 p.m. Anthony Lombardi, 27, of Portland, on Spring Street on a charge of assault.

12/7 at 11:09 p.m. Shila-Rae Lefebvre, 21, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/8 at 1:05 a.m. Rick Garland, 40, of Cape Elizabeth, on Washington Avenue, on a charge of criminal mischief.

12/8 at 8:30 a.m. William E. Holmes, 44, of Portland, on St. John Street on a charge of assault.

12/8 at 4:42 p.m. Seth Noah Gosin, 26, of Portland, on Forest Avenue, on a charge of operating after suspension,

12/9 at 3:20 a.m. Michaela Davenport, 41, of Portland, on Capisic Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/9 at 3:16 p.m. David Brown, 35, of South Portland, on Somerset Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/9 at 3:33 p.m. Lance Tyler Gustafson, 24, address unlisted, on High Street on a charge of burglary (residential).

12/10 at 3:55 a.m. Jeffery H. Russo, 34, address unlisted, on Washington Avenue on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

12/10 at 3:34 p.m. Samuel Mugisha, 20, of Westbrook, on Brighton Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/10 at 4:20 p.m. Peter P. Godin, 52, of Sanford on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/11 at 12:19 a.m. Dustin L. Emerton, 31, of Steep Falls, on Forest Avenue on charges of assault, criminal mischief and violation of conditional release.

12/11 at 2 a.m. Benjamin M. Adams, 26, of Portland, on Johansen Street on a warrant.

12/11 at 12:44 p.m. Jonas Miller, 78, of Portland, on Harvard Street on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

12/11 at 3:59 p.m. Michael S. Lafavor, 29, of Topsham, on Washington Avenue on a charge of violation of conditional release.

12/11 at 6:59 p.m. Ryan Walsh, 21, of Portland, on Brighton Avenue on seven counts of violation of conditional release.

12/12 at 4:39 p.m. Deyou V. Ramanzani, 27, of Portland, on Marginal Way on charges of operating after suspension and operating without a license.

12/12 at 9:25 a.m. James McLaughlin, 69, of Portland, on Lancaster Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/13 at 2:53 a.m. Joshua Luciano, 44, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a warrant violation of probation.

12/13 at 2:57 a.m. Taylor McCafferty, 30, of Old Orchard Beach on Cumberland Avenue on four counts of violation of conditional release.

12/13 at 1:47 p.m. Nicolae Lazar, 59, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

