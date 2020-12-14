SCARBOROUGH — The former Masonic temple on 649 US Route 1 in Scarborough is for sale, and Town Manager Tom Hall recommended to the Town Council that the town purchase the property through the Land Bond Acquisition Fund.

The building is located next to the Dunstan Fire Station on 639 US Route 1.

The town purchased and demolished a single-family home to the rear of the station several years ago, “to protect our interest in the fire station,” Hall said. It may be in the council’s interest to purchase the 649 US Route 1 property in order to protect the access of the fire station from potential problematic neighbors, he said.

“This building has been designated by this council as a historic property in town so it already has that status and stature,” Hall said. “I think there are a number of community uses that could be considered.”

The town could also explore renting the property out to tenants, but that is not the sole intention of why Hall is recommending the purchase, he said.

“We didn’t have an exclusive rights to this or inside track, but I do know the sellers are interested in stewardship of this property going forward, which is certainly helpful,” Hall said.

The building is in good shape, but there are some immediate needs and future renovations to be made, he said. Immediate needs may cost roughly $122,000 to $162,500, depending on construction options, and future renovations would cost about $95,000.

“From my perspective, there’s a number of different reasons that I think the town should consider this. Not the least of which is we have significant interest right next door and there’s shared travel ways and parking next door,” Hall said.

Councilor Don Hamill said he believes this is something the town should pursue.

“I think the building definitely impressed me as something that could be useful,” he said. “It’s one of those spaces where people mention it’s a grange. People used to gather in grange halls all the time. As we’ve moved away from farming in Scarborough, we’ve actually lost several granges. I was impressed by the building. I was impressed by Tom’s responding to the opportunity, and I think the response you’ve gotten from the public so far has been very positive and pretty consistent.”

Councilor John Cloutier said that purchasing the property would make sense.

“We’re trying to protect the structure, and I think that’s why it makes a lot of sense, and we’re also trying to protect our access to the fire house,” he said.

The council has until Dec. 18 to make a decision, and this item was slated to be on the Town Council meeting agenda on Dec. 16.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: