The Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program Soup Kitchen will be serving a hot lunch to-go 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25, to any of neighbors in need. Volunteers will be serving up Chicken Tetrazzini and Green Beans for the main option, along with a vegetarian version. Bread items will be available while supply lasts.

The program is operating an outdoor food pantry and soup kitchen for community members to access food in a safe and distant manner. Grab-and-go meals are provided outside the front door for any person who needs a freshly prepared meal. This program is no questions asked and open to everyone. Masks are required on-site for all guests receiving food.

The Friday Food Pantry will not be open Dec. 25 due to the Christmas holiday. The drive-through pantry will reopen on Saturday, Dec., from noon to 3 p.m.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is located at 12 Tenney Way in Brunswick, behind the Hannaford supermarket.

