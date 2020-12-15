PHILADELPHIA — Shake Milton scored 19 points, Joel Embiid added 18 and Tobias Harris finished with 16 points and a game-high nine rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers topped the Boston Celtics 108-99 Tuesday night in the preseason opener for both clubs.

Ben Simmons had 10 points and six assists for Philadelphia.

Jeff Teague scored 18 for Boston. He shot 7 for 9 on a night where some Celtics struggled mightily from the field; Jaylen Brown made his first shot and went 0 for 10 the rest of the way, and Jayson Tatum finished just 4 for 13.

Payton Pritchard had 12 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter for Boston. Tatum finished with 10 points.

