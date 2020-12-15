SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Paige Bueckers scored 25 points in her second game for No. 3 UConn, and the Huskies beat Seton Hall 92-65 on Tuesday night in their return to the Big East.

UConn (2-0, 1-0) rejoined the conference on July 1 after a seven-year stint in the American Athletic Conference. As members of the Big East from 1982-2013, Connecticut won 19 regular-season and 18 tournament league titles.

Christyn Williams added 21 points for UConn. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds.

UConn led 31-17 in the second quarter before Seton Hall (2-2, 0-1 Big East) outscored the Huskies 13-7 in the last part of the half.

Seton Hall pulled within six a couple times early in the third third quarter, but UConn pulled away from there. Bueckers took an inbounds pass coast-to-coast with 5.3 seconds left for a three-point play and a 71-47 lead for the Huskies.

UConn only played its second game of the season due to having four games canceled or postponed after a staff member in the program tested positive for the coronavirus.

(10) TEXAS A&M 99, SAM HOUSTON STATE 69: Aaliyah Wilson scored 17 points as Texas A&M (7-0) rolled past Sam Houston State (2-2) at College Station, Texas.

The Aggies shot 59.7% from the field and had five players score in double figures. N’dea Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Ciera Johnson finished with 12 points. Kayla Wells scored 11 points, and Jordan Nixon had 10.

Faith Cook scored 12 points for Sam Houston State, which hit 13 of 25 3-pointers.

MEN

(10) TENNESSEE 79, APPALACHIAN STATE 38: Victor Bailey had 13 points and Tennessee put its stifling defense on full display in beating Appalachian State at Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Volunteers held Appalachian State scoreless for the first 6:22 while jumping to a 13-0 lead. The margin was 36-8 before the Mountaineers scored the last five points of the first half.

John Fulkerson and Jaden Springer each had 12 points for Tennessee (3-0), which started fast and didn’t slow down. Josiah-Jordan James scored 11.

Appalachian State (4-2) was led by Michael Almonacy with nine points.

(13) ILLINOIS 92, MINNESOTA 65: Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in only 25 minutes to lead Illinois past visiting Minnesota in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Freshman guard Adam Miller added 14 points, and Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu each scored 10 for Illinois (5-2). Dosunmu also had seven rebounds and five assists.

Marcus Carr had 16 points for Minnesota (6-1).

VIRGINIA TECH 66, (24) CLEMSON 60: Tyrece Radford scored 15 points and Virginia Tech beat Clemson at Blacksburg, Virginia.

Radford hit 5 of 11 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their conference opener for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

Al-Amir Dawes led Clemson (5-1, 0-1) with a game-high 18 points.

