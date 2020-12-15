Arrests/Summonses
There were no arrests or summonses reported from Dec. 7 to 14.
Fire calls
12/7 at 4:54 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Sunnyfield Lane.
12/10 at 3:28 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Sunnyfield Lane.
EMS
Cumberland emergency services responded to eight calls from Dec. 7 to 14.
