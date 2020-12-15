Arrests/Summonses

There were no arrests or summonses reported from Dec. 7 to 14.

Fire calls

12/7 at 4:54 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Sunnyfield Lane.

12/10 at 3:28 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Sunnyfield Lane.

EMS

Cumberland emergency services responded to eight calls from Dec. 7 to 14.

filed under:
cumberland maine, Forecaster police beat
Related Stories
Latest Articles