PORTLAND — The Deering Center Neighborhood Association has unveiled a new logo designed to highlight the area’s unique attributes.

The Deering High School clock tower depicted in the design represents the historic buildings, architecture and schools that line Stevens Avenue, the association said in a message to members. The village shop represents the neighborhood’s small businesses, the house symbolizes the residential aspect and the people show the show diverse ages of residents and the walkability of the neighborhood. The color green represents the trees of Evergreen Cemetery and Baxter Woods.

“Our neighborhood has many more qualities than we could possibly fit into a small image, but we hope you agree that our new logo represents some of the most important ones,” the group said.

For more information on the Deering Center Neighborhood Association, visit deeringcenter.me

