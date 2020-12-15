Arrests

12/8 at 4:29 a.m. Sarah Wilson, 38, of Bowdoinham, was arrested on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal trespass by Officer Peter Theriault and Officer Steven Crocker on Providence Avenue.

Summonses

12/5 at 4:23 p.m. Kimberly Walsh, 29, of South Portland, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Route 1 by Sgt. Kevin Conger Jr.

Fire calls

12/4 at 11:01 a.m. Outside odor investigation on Middle Road.

12/5 at 8:36 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Whitney Road.

12/5 at 10 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Spruce Point Road.

12/5 at 10:10 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 95 South.

12/5 at 12:28 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on I-95.

12/5 at 3:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Longwoods Road.

12/5 at 7:28 p.m. Lines down on Hurricane Road.

12/5 at 7:47 p.m. Water problem on Eugene Street.

12/5 at 8:41 p.m. Lines down on Pride Farm Road.

12/5 at 9:30 p.m. Assist resident with generator on Eugene Street.

12/5 at 10:31 p.m. Lines down on Winslow Road.

12/6 at 2:19 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on I-95 South.

12/6 at 5:52 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lunt Road.

12/6 at 9:26 a.m. Carbon monoxide issue on Ridgewood Drive.

12/6 at 11:55 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lunt Road.

12/6 at 11:57 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Middle Road

12/7 at 12:29 p.m. Mutual aid in Cumberland.

12/7 at 1:47 p.m. Fire alarm system test on Lunt Road.

12/8 at 9:41 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Marion Way.

12/8 at 11:01 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lunt Road.

12/9 at 8 a.m. CPR class at Morong Falmouth on Route 1.

12/9 at 8:28 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Falmouth Road.

12/9 at 9:38 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Foreside Road.

12/9 at 12:13 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Lunt Road.

12/9 at 1 p.m. CPR class at Falmouth By the Sea on Foreside Road.

12/10 at 1:23 p.m. Mutual aid in Yarmouth.

EMS

Falmouth emergency services responded to 21 calls from Dec. 4 to 11.

