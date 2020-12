Arrests

There were no arrests reported from Dec. 8 to 14.

Summonses

12/8 at 11:39 p.m. Holly Lang, 39, of Gray, was summonsed on a charge of harassment by Officer Jason O’Toole on Main Street.

Fire

12/8 at 9:50 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Main Street.

12/8 at 10:01 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Lower Main Street.

12/9 at 7:25 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Route 1.

12/10 at 8:02 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Holbrook Street.

12/10 at 12:58 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Main Street.

12/11 at 9:27 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Old South Freeport Road.

12/11 at 1:35 p.m. Fire Alarm maintenance/drill/test on Main Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency services responded to 34 calls from Dec. 8 to 14.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: