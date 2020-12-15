Rep. Peter Lyford of Eddington, in the Dec. 11 Republican Weekly Radio Address, belies his call for a “true bipartisan response and shared decision-making” by promising not to “give up trying … to force Gov. Mills, or legislative Democrats, to do (what) they don’t want to.” Yes, trying to force those with whom they have disagreements is the way to bipartisanship and shared decision making.
He went on to say that not giving up trying “is why on Day 1 of the new Legislature (he) introduced a Joint Resolution to terminate the state of emergency initially proclaimed by the governor on March 15.” Yes, terminating the state of emergency will wish away skyrocketing hospitalizations and deaths.
My roommate in college over 50 years ago clerked for Justice William Brennan on the U.S. Supreme Court at the time William Rehnquist, then very conservative, became chief. In response to my suggesting that the change in court leadership would make it hard for Justice Brennan, my roommate said, “No, it’s much easier to write dissents.”
I would find it much more convincing were the Republican dissenters to suggest affirmative policies that could be considered, along with the scientific evidence they profess to require.
William Rosenberg
Mount Vernon
