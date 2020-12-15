FALMOUTH —Maine Audubon has been in a better position than most organizations this year as people seek the calm and safe refuge the outdoors offers in the midst of a pandemic.

The state’s oldest and largest conservation organization has seen an overall increase in revenues and programming, along with more visitors to its flagship sanctuary this year.

The nonprofit has already seen an 8% increase in fundraising to date this fiscal year, according to said Melissa Kim, director of communications and marketing.

From the start of FY 2020 on May 1 until Nov. 30, Maine Audubon raised $440,369, compared to $408,155 in the same time period in 2019, according to Membership and Annual Giving Manager Maureen Duggan.

Duggan noted that Maine Audubon typically receives the bulk of donations in December and January, which have not yet been factored into the fiscal year total.

Director of Properties Peter Baecher said Maine Audubon headquarters at Gilsland Farm in Falmouth saw 2,600 more cars from March to mid-September than all of last year, but the number of cars counted in 2019 and 2020 were not available.

Other Audubon-managed properties include Mast Landing Sanctuary in Freeport, Scarborough Marsh Center in Scarborough and Hamilton Sanctuary in West Bath. Josephine Newman Sanctuary in Georgetown, East Point Sanctuary in Biddeford, Borestone Mountain Sanctuary in Elliotsville and Fields Pond Center in Holden. None of the other locations have an official tracking system.

The organization has also found ways to continue its work through a mix of online and in-person programming.

Anna Wright of Falmouth grew up going to Maine Audubon and hiking around the sanctuaries. Since graduating from the College of the Atlantic last spring with a degree in human ecology and focus in environmental law and policy, Wright has been collaborating with Maine Audubon to bring the work of young Maine climate activists to light.

Wright organized a program called Future Focus, the vision for which came from her involvement with Maine Youth for Climate Justice, a coalition she helped form that includes 20 student groups from all over the state.

“We came to the conclusion that it would be great to have a space for young people in the climate justice movement to share their stories and provide a more formal platform for their voices to be heard,” Wright said.

The program features monthly talks by youth climate activists in Maine, which are streamed via Zoom and available to watch afterwards on YouTube.

The silver lining of having to shift many programs to a virtual platform is that they can reach a wider audience, said Kim.

“In some ways I feel like we’re busier than ever,” said Kim. “Partly because we have to build new programs and adapt old ones to new situations, but our supporters have been really fantastic through it all.”

Endangered shorebirds Piping plovers have also benefited, as the Coastal Birds project crew was able to fulfill their annual duties and section off areas at 20 Maine beaches for nesting sites. According to the Coastal Birds 2020 newsletter, piping plovers had a record nesting year with 199 chicks, numbers that they’ve only seen once in the last 25 years.

Unable to offer in-person camps for children this past summer, Molly Woodring, the Early Childhood Education Program manager, helped develop a subscription box service called the Chickadee Club. The boxes contain exploration kits, activities and calendars of significant natural happenings each month. The boxes can be picked up at Maine Audubon’s locations Gilsland Farm in Falmouth and Fields Pond in Holden. Online subscriptions are available on Maine Audubon’s website. Also available online are free nature journaling templates and a Maine birds checklist for young birders.

