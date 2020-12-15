Maine is reporting 411 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and six additional deaths, as high case counts continue while the first vaccine doses start arriving.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 16,760 cases of COVID-19 and 265 deaths. The seven-day daily average of new cases stood at 388.3 on Tuesday, compared to 297.9 a week ago and 181 a month ago.

Vaccines are expected to continue to roll into Maine this week, with about 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected today, while the state could also start seeing shipments of the Moderna vaccine arrive late this week or early next week. On Monday, the first shipments of vaccines arrived, with 975 doses sent to Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland and an additional 975 going to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The initial shipments are expected to total 12,675 for hospitals and nursing homes, while the state is projected to receive about 75,000 doses of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines within the next two to three weeks. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require an initial dose and then a booster shot three to four weeks later.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, said in a media briefing on Monday that while the vaccines are good news, only a tiny fraction of the millions of doses needed to immunize Mainers have arrived, so it’s important to follow public health practices while waiting the final few months before the vaccines become widely available. Mainers should continue to wear masks, avoid gatherings and wash hands frequently, he said.

“Even when you see the light at the end of the tunnel, it’s important to remember, you are still in a tunnel,” Shah said. “There are many steps ahead of us.”

This story will be updated.

