FALMOUTH – Catherine “Kitty” Otterman Peixotto passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2020, at the age of 93 at her home in Falmouth. She was a consummate Army wife, community volunteer and beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Kitty was born in Weston, Mass., on Aug. 5, 1927, to Harvey B. Otterman Sr. and Pearl Catherine Otterman. She and her brother Harvey B. Jr. “Bud” were raised in Washington, D.C., where their father served in the State Department for many years. In 1943, while a student at Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, D.C., Kitty went on a blind date with Roland E Peixotto, an event which marked the beginning of their 75 years together.

Kitty attended Colby Junior College (now Colby-Sawyer College) in New Hampshire and earned her bachelor’s degree from Wilson College in Pennsylvania. She and Roland were married in 1949 at the U.S. Military Academy Chapel at West Point on the day of his graduation. There followed a series of 27 changes of station and moves as they raised their family of three boys while Roland served as an Army officer. The couple’s older two sons Roland Jr. “Randy” and John were born in the Panama Canal Zone, and their third son Bob was born at Fort Benning, Ga. Throughout their military lives Kitty immersed herself in community service. She served in roles in Episcopal churches wherever they were stationed, in Officer’s Wives Clubs, and in the boys’ Scouting and schools. Notably, during the Vietnam War she volunteered for Army Community Services helping to meet the needs of young spouses and their children separated from their loved ones by war time duties.

During her childhood years Kitty’s family began spending summers in West Topsham, Vt., a place and community she loved throughout her life, and where she was always known as ”Sis”. In 1960 she and Roland purchased a small farm there where the family spent time each summer and often at Christmas. Kitty and “the boys” lived at their farm during Roland’s tour of duty in Vietnam. In West Topsham the family enjoyed all manner of outdoor recreation including skiing at Northeast Slopes (served only by rope tows at the time), snowmobiling, horseback riding, camping, “back roads riding”, and tromping through the woods.

When Roland retired from the Army in 1979, the couple eagerly returned “home” to West Topsham and enjoyed 26 years as members of the community. Their volunteer involvements included supporting the Tri-Village Fire Department, Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club, and the Valley Health Center. She served as a Trustee of the Brookhaven School in Chelsea, VT. Kitty and Roland also enjoyed raising a few farm animals, tending a significant vegetable garden, and making maple syrup from the trees on their land. “The Farm” was a special gathering place for their extended family, and Kitty loved nothing more than welcoming family and friends, especially her grandchildren for whom she and Roland created indelible memories.

In 2006, Kitty and Roland moved to OceanView in Falmouth, where they enjoyed an active social life, migrating over time from the Whipple Farm cottages, to The Lodge, and finally to Falmouth House. As ever, Kitty was at Roland’s side when her lifelong love and soulmate passed away in 2018. In January of 2020 Kitty returned to Washington, D.C., for a very well attended gathering of extended family to honor Roland at his burial with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery. Kitty will be interred alongside him in a number of months.

In addition to Roland, Kitty was pre-deceased by her brother, Bud and his wife Doris, and by her eldest son, Randy, who perished in the line of duty in 1992 while serving as an Air Force Lieutenant Colonel in Special Operations.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Syl Peixotto of Colorado Springs, Colo.; her son, John and his wife Lynn of Tacoma, Wash.; and her son, Bob, and his wife Susie of Yarmouth; grandchildren, Becca, John Jr. and his wife Sonya Padilla, Kristin, Chris and his wife Sveta, Betsy and her husband Mark Reinsborough, and Rob and his wife Kelsie; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial will be planned at a later date.

Honorary gifts may be made to Northeast Slopes

P.O. Box 213,

East Corinth, VT, 05040

– a volunteer operated community ski hill that inspired Peixotto family’s lifelong passions for skiing.

