Katherine Biette Hyde Hobart 1925 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Katherine Biette Hyde Hobart, 95, of Marc Avenue, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at her home. She was born in Brunswick on Aug. 27, 1925, the daughter of Florien J. and Alice M. Little Biette Sr. She attended Brunswick schools and was a 1944 graduate of Brunswick High School. In July of 1945 she married John Henry Hyde Jr. He died in January of 1948. In September of 1951 she married Earle Hobart. He died in March of 2001. Surviving are two sons, Marshall J. Hyde of Pittston and Brian Hobart of Bowdoinham. Katherine is also survived by two granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Florien J. Biette Jr. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 16, at 10 a.m., at the Bay View Cemetery in Bowdoinham. Attendees are asked to park outside the entrance of the cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. CDC mandates masks and social distancing. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Midcoast Humane 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book