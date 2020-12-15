The Patriots played the Dolphins Week 1 and handled them with relative ease.

It’s now three months later, and plenty has changed. Along with their standing in the division, and playoff hopes, the biggest change for the Dolphins comes at quarterback.

The Dolphins have gone from Fitzmagic to Tua Time.

Brian Flores has given the keys to the offense to rookie Tua Tagovailoa, the former Alabama star, and is relying on him instead of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

In six starts, and seven games overall, Tagovailoa has thrown nine touchdown passes – four more than Cam Newton – with just one interception. He also has a 62 percent completion percentage.

The Patriots had scouted Tagovailoa prior to the 2020 NFL draft, so they’re familiar with the Heisman Trophy winner and Nick Saban disciple. Patriots Coach Bill Belichick lauded Tagovailoa during his video conference with reporters Tuesday.

“He’s a pretty experienced quarterback in terms of the passing game, and what they did at Alabama. He gets rid of the ball very quickly, doesn’t hold it much,” Belichick said. “He sees coverages well, takes good care of the ball, hasn’t thrown the ball to the defense.

“He can run a little bit, but he’s more of a quicker guy in the pocket that’s elusive and really wants to throw more than he wants to run. He can run, but he’s a good passer, and wants to get the ball out quickly.”

Before the draft, there was concern over the major hip injury he suffered and how he would heal. It was anyone’s guess how far Tagovailoa might fall down the board, given those concerns.

He didn’t fall far. The Dolphins selected him with the fifth overall pick. If the Patriots had any interest, or hopes of him dropping to where they stood, at No. 23, they dissolved quickly. The Patriots ultimately traded out of the first round.

Belichick talked about the hesitation regarding Tagovailoa during the draft process.

“He was either going to be fine, and be good, or this could really be a serious injury, and just had to wait to see how the healing process went,” he said. “And obviously, it’s gone well. He looks good.”

In a loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, Tagovailoa completed 28 of 48 passes for 316 yards, with two touchdowns and a pick.

Tagovailoa throws from the left side, so he’ll present a unique challenge in that regard. It’s hard to dial up a left-handed quarterback for the scout team without a left-handed quarterback on the roster, but Belichick didn’t seem to concerned.

“It’s certainly something to talk about, and be aware of,” said Belichick. “I think it shows up in some of the playcalling, and the extended plays that occur … sometimes it’s hard to replicate depending on who you might have to do that.”

All of the Patriots quarterbacks – including practice squad QB Jake Dolegala – are right-handed.

MIAMI RECEIVER DeVante Parker has said he’s determined not to miss any games this season, a vow that will be tested Sunday against the New England Patriots because he has a slight hamstring strain, a league source confirmed Tuesday.

Parker left last weekend’s game against the Chiefs and did not return. Last year marked the only time in Parker’s five previous NFL seasons that he played all 16 games. He is on pace to do that again this year, if he can manage the hamstring.

Parker leads the Dolphins with 56 receptions for 677 yards and four touchdowns, but his presence is even more critical because tight end Mike Gesicki suffered what could be a long-term shoulder injury and receiver Jakeem Grant has a leg problem that could hamper his bid to play all 16 games for the first time in three years.

With receiver Preston Williams already on injured reserve, the Dolphins finished the Chiefs game using a mixture of Mack Hollins, Lynn Bowden, Malcolm Perry and Antonio Callaway at receiver. The Dolphins might be able to elevate Isaiah Ford off the practice squad if he passes COVID-19 tests. Ford was traded to New England just before the deadline, then released by the Patriots and claimed by Miami.

“Obviously he’s got some familiarity and we’ll see how it goes this week,” Coach Brian Flores said. “Obviously I have a lot of respect for him and I’m excited to have him back.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous