The 130th Maine Legislature has yet to start its work in earnest, but Republican members in both the House and Senate already are expressing dissatisfaction over committee assignments.

In a broadside on Facebook, Rep. John Andrews of Paris took aim at House Minority Leader Kathleen Dillingham of Oxford for not giving him the committee assignment he wanted. He said he was leaving the Republican Party for the Libertarian Party and encouraged other dissatisfied Republicans to do the same.

Additionally, newly elected Sen. Rick Bennett, also of Oxford, was upset about being assigned to the Environment and Natural Resources Committee. Bennett, who has been a vocal opponent to the Central Maine Power Co.’s massive powerline expansion, preferred to serve on the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, which has jurisdiction over the laws governing energy and utility companies.

Bennett has written Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, requesting that his assignment be changed. Jackson, as presiding officer, has final say on who sits where, as does House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, for House members, but both rely of recommendations from their Republican counterparts.

Christine Kirby, a spokeswoman for Jackson, said he has not responded to Bennett’s letter but has no plans to go against Republican leaders’ recommendations.

Like Andrews, Bennett noted his dissatisfaction with Republican leaders in the Senate because they assigned him a post he did not ask for.

“Committee assignments are one of the most significant levers through which party leaders express their power,” wrote Bennett, a former Senate president himself. He went on to suggest the process for committee assignments should be changed but he did not elaborate on how.

Bennett, who is a former chairman of the Maine Republican Party, did not protest by leaving the party. He did not return phone messages seeking additional information on Tuesday.

In a prepared statement, Senate Republican Leader Jeff Timberlake of Turner said committee assignments are not taken lightly.

“Leadership looks at and takes into account the knowledge and expertise of all caucus members when recommending committee assignments,” Timberlake said. “Many hours were spent trying to strike the best balance. Not every decision that is the best for all concerned will please everyone, every time.”

Andrews, who represents House District 73, which includes the towns of Buckfield, Hebron and Paris, said he enrolled as a Libertarian on Monday after he was assigned to the Committee on Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business instead of the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, where he served previously.

Andrews is serving his second term and said he believed he was being punished by Dillingham and that his two years of experience serving on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, which has jurisdiction over elections, voting, veterans affairs as well as gambling, the lottery, alcohol and tobacco, was being ignored. He said he had a good conservative track record on that committee and fought against changes in Maine law that would have altered the state’s Electoral College process, among other bills.

“This is obviously punishment for something,” Andrews wrote in a post on his Legislative Facebook page. “I will be leaving the Republican party on Monday. This is entirely because of Kathleen Dillingham’s lack of leadership and vindictive nature.”

Asked in a phone interview if he had spoken with Dillingham about his concerns, Andrews said he had not.

“Nor do I intend to,” he said.

A number of State House Republicans weighed in on Andrews’ Facebook post. Several urged him to stay in the party and others defended Dillingham’s role as leader, noting she had gained Republican seats and had a tough task finding committee homes for all lawmakers.

“Sorry to hear this,” Rep. Amy Arata of New Gloucester wrote to Andrews. “I like you. I also like Kathleen and I don’t believe she had any vindictive intent. In fact, at least one vocal critic of hers was placed on a sought-after committee. I know you will bloom in whatever committee you are planted in and that we can count on you to vote in Maine’s best interest no matter what party you affiliate with.”

Dillingham said Tuesday she did not understand Andrews’ anger over the swap and noted that lawmakers can always advocate for any issue or bill they want and can offer their testimony and voices to any committee process at the legislature.

She said she followed tradition and asked all House Republicans to list their top three committees. Andrews was assigned one of the committees on his list.

“You do your best to put folks where you believe they will be beneficial and effective for the caucus as a whole,” she said.

Dillingham said she was disappointed in the public nature of Andrews complaints and protest but said she was now moving forward with other important priorities for her caucus and the party.

