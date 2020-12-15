The University of Maine is losing its best returning offensive lineman even before its spring season begins.

Liam Dobson, who has started every game the last two years, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. Dobson was an all-Colonial Athletic Association first-team selection as a junior and was a third-team preseason all-America selection entering this year. Dobson, 6-foot-3, 340 pounds and extremely athletic, played at both guard and tackle for Maine.

Last year he was the Black Bears’ highest rated offensive lineman in every game, averaging 12 knockouts a game.

Dobson, from Ottawa, Ontario, started 27 of 32 games in his career at UMaine. He is the second Black Bears player to enter the transfer portal in the last two months, joining kicker Kenny Doak.

Earlier this year, Chris Mulvey, another returning starter on the offensive line, was removed from the roster for a violation of team rules.

The Black Bears are slated to play a six-game CAA spring season with the opener next March 6.

