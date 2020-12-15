Arrests

There were no arrests reported from Dec. 7 to 13.

Summonses

12/10 at 8:12 p.m. Stefan Hamilton, 32, of Yarmouth, was summonsed on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating conditions of release, and operating after habitual offender revocation with three or more priors by Officer Graham Hults and Officer Shawn Miles on Route 1.

12/11 at 6:51 a.m. Shawn Roy, 31, of Buxton, was summonsed on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked by Officer Joshua Robinson and Detective Roger Moore on North Road.

Fire

12/7 at 10:13 a.m. Fire alarm system test on West Main Street.

12/9 at 5:56 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Route 1.

12/9 at 6:38 a.m. Fire alarm system test on West Elm Street.

12/9 at 9:35 a.m. Fire alarm system test on School Street.

12/9 at 12:30 p.m. and 1:08 p.m. Fire alarm system tests on McCartney Street.

12/9 at 5:44 p.m. Outside odor investigation on West Main Street.

12/10 at 4:50 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Route 1.

12/11 at 3:00 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on McCartney Street.

12/11 at 3:16 p.m. Outside odor investigation on Melissa Drive.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency services responded to 12 calls from Dec. 7 to 13.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: