Age Friendly South Portland, in partnership with the South Portland Public Works Department, is once again providing its Sand Buckets for Seniors program this coming winter season.

Like last season’s successful program that served more than 250 residents throughout the city, seniors and individuals with mobility issues can reach out to the public works department to receive a 5 gallon sand bucket to use on slippery walkways around their homes. Residents can call 207-767-7635 or email [email protected] to request a bucket and/or sand refill.

For residents who received a sand bucket last winter, Age Friendly South Portland requests that the buckets be reused, if possible, for this winter’s program in order to reduce costs.

Buckets should be placed outdoors in a location convenient and readily accessible to public works staff later this fall, prior to the first snowfall. For those who participated in the program last year, but do not intend to continue the service, please reach out to the public works department to return the buckets.

For more information about Sand Buckets for Seniors, including to receive a bucket and/or sand refill, call 207-767-7635 or email [email protected]

Susan Henderson is a South Portland city councilor. She can be reached at [email protected]

