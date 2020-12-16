Arrests
12/9 at 9:12 p.m. John R. Sullivan, 21, of Bath, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence by Officer Jones on Western Avenue.
Summons
12/8 at 1 p.m. Lauren A. Arsensault, 26, of Augusta, was summonsed on charges of unauthorized dissemination of private images and violating conditions of release by Officer McIntire.
Fire
12/7 at 12:11 p.m. Fire alarm on Wright Drive.
12/7 at 1:50 p.m. Fire alarm on Wing Farm Parkway.
12/7 at 6:55 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Washington Street.
12/8 at 7:21 a.m. Fire alarm on Wing Farm Parkway.
12/8 at 8:42 a.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.
12/9 at 11:41 a.m. Alarm activated on Congress Avenue.
12/9 at 9:39 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Plant Street.
12/10 at 11:33 a.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.
12/11 at 3:23 a.m. Fire alarm on Whiskeag Road.
12/11 at 11:08 p.m. Medic request on High Street.
EMS
Bath emergency services responded to 33 calls between Dec. 5-11.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
COVID-19 outbreaks on rise at area schools
-
Times Record
Mid Coast Hospital gives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
-
New England Patriots
Patriots notebook: Flores, sounding a lot like Belichick, praises Cam Newton
-
Nation & World
Trump names USPS board nominee, potentially solidifying Republican control of mail service
-
The Forecaster
Topsham Police Beat: Dec. 7-14