Arrests

12/9 at 9:12 p.m. John R. Sullivan, 21, of Bath, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence by Officer Jones on Western Avenue.

Summons

12/8 at 1 p.m. Lauren A. Arsensault, 26, of Augusta, was summonsed on charges of unauthorized dissemination of private images and violating conditions of release by Officer McIntire.

Fire

12/7 at 12:11 p.m. Fire alarm on Wright Drive.

12/7 at 1:50 p.m. Fire alarm on Wing Farm Parkway.

12/7 at 6:55 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Washington Street.

12/8 at 7:21 a.m. Fire alarm on Wing Farm Parkway.

12/8 at 8:42 a.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.

12/9 at 11:41 a.m. Alarm activated on Congress Avenue.

12/9 at 9:39 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Plant Street.

12/10 at 11:33 a.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.

12/11 at 3:23 a.m. Fire alarm on Whiskeag Road.

12/11 at 11:08 p.m. Medic request on High Street.

EMS

Bath emergency services responded to 33 calls between Dec. 5-11.

