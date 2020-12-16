The town of Brunswick has been awarded $125,000 in federal grants to combat youth substance misuse and to foster a drug-free community. This funding was awarded through the Office of National Drug Control Policy’s Drug-Free Communities Support Program, according to an announcement from Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King.

Additionally, Mid Coast Hospital will receive $70,845 and Cumberland County will receive $29,115.

More than $900,000 of the funding was awarded throughout Maine.

“Last year, drug overdoses claimed the life of 380 Mainers, more than one person each day,” King and Collins stated in a press release. “We must take an all-hands-on-deck approach to stop the drug epidemic, as well as alcohol abuse and concerning increases in youth tobacco usage. This important funding will help Maine communities strengthen their efforts to prevent and reduce substance misuse through programs that promote a healthy lifestyle and community involvement.”

