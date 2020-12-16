Arrests

12/8 at 11:40 a.m. Nathan Allen Elwell, 30, of Brunswick, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release on Gurnet Road by Officer Brian Funke, Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick and Officer Cory O. Iles.

12/10 at 2:36 p.m. Lori A. Bourgeois, 59, of Phippsburg, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, driving to endanger, motor vehicle speeding 30+ mph over the speed limit, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, assault, and failing to notify of motor vehicle accident by Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick, Officer Cory O. Iles, Sgt. Justin Dolci, Officer Charles Tompson, Officer Adam Merrill, and Officer Whitney Burns on Bath Road.

12/10 at 10:02 p.m. Kourtney M. Sherwood, 35, of Brunswick, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation-prior by Officer Patrick Scott, Officer Benjamin Waltz and Officer Adam Merrill on Old Bath Road and Bath Road.

12/13 at 6:07 p.m. Scott Ford, 51, of Concord, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of unauthorized taking or transfer and Becky Ramirez, 45, of Concord, NH, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful furnishing scheduled drug by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz, Officer Joshua Bernier, Lt. Jonathan O’Connor and Officer Whitney Burns on Tibbetts Drive.

12/13 at 6:07 p.m. Becky Ramirez, 45, of Concord, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful furnishing scheduled drug by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz, Officer Joshua Bernier, Lt. Jonathan O’Connor and Officer Whitney Burns on Tibbetts Drive.

12/14 at 11:55 p.m. Robert J. Mitchell, 20, of Brunswick, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault by Sgt. Thomas Stanton Jr., Officer Justin Kittredge, Officer James Fisher and Officer Joshua Bernier.

12/15 at 3:18 p.m. Paul D. Warburton, 83, of Brunswick, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release by Officer Gregory McCarthy, Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick and Officer Cory O. Iles on Old Bath Road and Driscoll Road.

12/15 at 6:04 p.m. Nicholas T. Reilly, 23, of Lewiston, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of operating vehicle without a license by Officer Gregory McCarthy, Officer Christopher Wolongevicz and Officer Patrick Scott on Gurnet Road.

12/16 at 3:18 a.m. Jack Withers, 35, of Phippsburg, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release by Officer Justin Kittredge, Officer Patrick Scott, Officer Benjamin Waltz, Sgt. Thomas Stanton Jr. and Officer William Brown on High Street.

Summons

12/11 at 6:01 a.m. Jessica Elba Massa, 59, of Brunswick, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer by Officer Patrick Scott and Officer Benjamin Waltz on Tibetts Drive.

12/12 at 10:15 a.m. Paul D. Warburton, 83, of Brunswick, was summoned on charges of violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked by Officer Zachary Huber on Thomas Point Road.

12/12 at 10:43 a.m. Chandler Francis Coombs, 19, of Brunswick, was summonsed on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30+ mph over the speed limit by Officer Zachary Huber on Route 1.

12/15 at 6:04 p.m. Natalie Marie Grondin, 19, of Falmouth, was summonsed on charges of violating condition of release and permitting unlawful use by Officer Gregory McCarthy, Officer Christopher Wolongevicz and Officer Patrick Scott on Gurnet Road.

12/15 at 10:56 p.m. Katie Lyn Barter, 29, of Freeport, was summonsed on a charge of violating condition of release by Officer Patrick Scott and Officer Benjamin Waltz on Church Road and Greenwood Road.

Fire

12/8 at 8:35 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Medical Center Drive.

12/9 at 6:39 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Maine Street.

12/9 at 8:01 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Federal Street.

12/9 at 9:05 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Baribeau Drive.

12/9 at 11:10 a.m. Fire alarms on Atlantic Avenue.

12/9 at 12:05 p.m. Fire caused by faulty extension cord on Arrowhead Drive.

12/10 at 5:02 a.m. Fire alarms on Otter Trace.

12/10 at 12:13 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Arrowhead Drive and Meredith Drive.

12/10 at 12:45 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Leavitt Drive.

12/10 at 1:31 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Jordan Avenue.

12/11 at 3:20 a.m. Fire alarms on River Road.

12/11 at 10:39 a.m. Fire alarms on Bath Road.

12/11 at 3:02 a.m. Fire alarms on Water Street.

12/11 at 8:30 p.m. Fire alarms on Mere Point Road.

12/11 at 11:14 p.m. Fire alarms on Franklin Parkway.

12/14 at 8:29 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Maquoit Road.

12/14 at 9:02 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Maine Street.

12/14 at 11:35 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Business Parkway.

12/14 at 6:08 p.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Bath Road.

12/15 at 9:19 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Pleasant Street.

12/15 at 11:23 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Maine Street.

12/15 at 11:24 a.m. Fire alarm maintenance/drill/test on Cleaveland Street.

12/15 at 11:30 a.m. Fire alarms on River Road.

12/15 at 6:53 p.m. Fire alarms on Park Row.

EMS

Brunswick emergency services responded to 61 calls from Dec. 8 to 15.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: