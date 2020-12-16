Arrests

12/13 at 7:18 p.m. Matthieu Chardon, 39, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Shore Road by Officer Ben Davis on charges of domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest and obstructing the report of a crime.

Summonses

12/13 at 8:47 a.m. Cameron Gillies, 23, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Bowery Beach Road by Officer Darin Estes on a charge of excessive speed.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to eight calls Dec. 8 to 14.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 20 calls Dec. 8 to 14.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: