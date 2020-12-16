WASHINGTON – The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that pharmacists can draw additional doses from vials of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, potentially expanding the country’s supply by millions of doses as the Trump administration negotiates with Pfizer to speed up the next round of vaccine deliveries.

The government’s existing supply of the first authorized vaccine can be stretched further, after pharmacists began to notice vials contain more than the expected five doses.

The FDA is in touch with Pfizer about how to handle this issue, the agency said. In the meantime, regulators say those extra doses from a single vial can be used but not pooled from multiple vials.

“At this time, given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable (the sixth, or possibly even a seventh) from each vial, pending resolution of the issue,” an agency spokesman said, confirming news first reported by Politico.

That means the supply of remaining vaccines could be up to 40 percent greater, though the drugmaker cautions it’s uncertain how many extra doses are available.

“The amount of vaccine remaining in the multidose vial after removal of 5 doses can vary, depending on the type of needles and syringes used,” said Sharon Castillo, a spokeswoman for Pfizer, in a statement.

Meanwhile federal health officials said Wednesday they are in talks with Pfizer to purchase tens of millions of additional doses this spring after the drug company said the United States would probably would have to wait until summer.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he is “very optimistic” about negotiations in which federal officials are trying to help Pfizer ramp up production to meet the government’s demand for the second quarter of 2021.

