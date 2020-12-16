In my 20s, I had years that were almost indiscernible from one another — 2005 and 2006 for instance. I’m sure significant life-altering (at the time) events happened in 2005 and 2006, but when someone says to me today, “what about 2006?” nothing immediately jumps to mind. We all have years like that in our past- when you may have grown a year older but you’re not sure if any growth happened.

Conversely, we all have years that none of us forget, 2001, for instance. Some years are so indelible that they make us react just with their mention. 2020 is one of those years.

I don’t think a decade from now we’ll say, “2020… which one was that again?” We don’t even need the typically-required five years of distance to look back on its influence to truly judge its weight- we know right now. 2020 is heavy. Even in the midst of it, it’s without question one of the most challenging, bizarre and wholly unique years I can recall.

Over the next few columns we’ll dive into a 2020 recap. Some truly great things happened this year, but our memories got consumed by all that 2020 became. We’ll dive into the good stuff from the past year, and also begin to take a look at adapting more of our 2021 programs, and take a look at a p0ossible timeline of 2021 events.

This week, however, rather than going back, I want to stay in the present and update you on several things that are currently happening (and a couple of things not to miss). Let’s start with the great news from the Midcoast Tree Auction that closed on Saturday night.

Midcoast Tree Auction Raises $13K

In this very tumultuous year, when most people’s discretionary spending is limited, Meals on Wheels (Spectrum Generations), All Saints Parish (St. John’s) and the SMMC (our chamber) are thrilled to announce that we raised around $13,000 after expenses from the Midcoast Tree Auction. Considering the times we are in, this is incredible support from our communities and businesses. Thank you!

More incredible still is the number of businesses that supported their fellow businesses over themselves this year. Well over half of the auction lots consisted of gifts from fellow businesses other than the donator. We’ll have the final numbers in a couple, of weeks, but we do know there was over $20,000 in value to be won at the Auction. Which means, this event helped support thousands of dollars in purchases to local businesses that otherwise may not have happened. That’s important.

Look for a full breakdown when we do our December recap in Part Three of this series.

The Most Important Business Survey of the Year

“Q7. Do you have the number of employees you need, or do you need more? Q10. What percentage of your new hires have the training/experience/skills you would want from a typical new hire? Q12. Taking into account your anticipated revenues over the next 12 months, with the current business climate, how much in additional funds would you need to safely guarantee your business would be open one year from today?

“Q15. Please select up to three of the following as your most important business needs over the next 3-6 months you are open:

“Q33. Which of the following describes your feeling towards the business climate in Maine 12 months from today? Optimistic, Pessimistic, Unsure.”

These are just a sample of the relevant business questions in the 2021 Moving Forward Business Survey that is live until Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. Though this is a survey most people would like to take, we’re asking only business owners/managers to take it. The results will be quantified and a full report will be produced for the incoming State Legislature so they can have this information to help shape policy in the coming session.

The survey is the combined efforts of the Maine Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (MACCE), the Maine State Chamber and Maine Tourism Association. Please take 20 minutes to complete the 30 questions and six categorization questions. You can find the survey on the SMMC homepage (www.midcoastmaine.com). Lastly, please don’t let the length deter you as 20 of the 30 questions are reflexive easy answers. The other 10 take a little bit of thought but are all answers a business owner or high-level manager would have. It’s a relatively small time commitment for the output of creating an accurate report of business information, straight from the mouth of business owners, to our leadership of the state.

Fix Your Tax Issues Now!

Here’s one of those reminders I try to put out every year. Most people don’t think about taxes until February or March, but as my CPA friends tell me, if you don’t look at those things until 2021, then there is nothing you can do to change the 2020 tax year results. So, if you bought a house, changed jobs, moved, had a child or had any other life-altering events, meeting with a CPA in the closing weeks of 2020 is a great way to figure out what you need to do now to better your tax situation.

Thank you Cornerstone Members Priority Real Estate Group, Mid Coast- Parkview Health, REMAX/Riverside, Bath Savings Institution, Riley Insurance, Barnard Financial and Sitelines are the Chambers 2020 Cornerstone Members, meaning they sponsored everything our chamber did in 2020. In a year like 2020, our Chamber would not be running to the capacity that it is, without their tremendous support. These businesses support dozens of community initiatives annually, not only the chamber, but I wanted to take a moment, and say to them on the record, how much I personally am thankful for your support of our organization and our communities. Couldn’t do it without you.

Next week we’ll dive into the first part of our 2020 year in review, so don’t miss that!

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

