Taking a break

A woman told police at 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 at the Park ‘n Ride on South Street she had pulled in to sleep. She owns property up north.

Deer, driver fled

A driver called police from home at 10 p.m. on Nov. 23 to report hitting a deer at South Street and Rustic Ridge Drive. The deer also fled the scene, according to police.

Arrests

Sarah L. Angeltun, 38, of Angeltun Lane, Gorham, on Oct. 29 on charges of violating condition of release and domestic violence assault, in Gorham.

Taylor A. McCafferty, 30, of Old Orchard Beach, on Oct. 29 on a charge of violating condition of release, no location reported.

Trent F. Frazier, 30, of Scarborough, on Nov. 3 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Gray Road.

Marquis N. Valmond, 28, of Van Vliet Drive, Gorham, on Nov. 3 on charges of violating condition of release, failure to make accident report and operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Ellen J. Meserve, 30, of Harrison, on Nov. 4 on a charge of violation of protective order, on Norway Road.

Brandon D. Day, 32, of Harmon Hill Road, Standish, on Nov. 4 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on State Street.

Zackery A. Conway, 28, of Ossipee Trail, Gorham, on Nov. 8 on charges of violating condition of release and violation of protective order, in Gorham.

Robert D. Emond, 38, of Hickory Lane, Gorham, on Nov. 8 on charges of obstructing report of crime and domestic violence criminal threat, on Hickory Lane.

Judicalle N. Irakoze, 25, of Fort Hill Road, Gorham, on Nov. 8 on charges of hold – house for other agency and operating under the influence (alcohol), on Fort Hill Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: