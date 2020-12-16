I just read about the approval for new street zoning (“Westbrook Council approves new Lincoln Street zoning, sees updates to ordinances,” Dec. 10) Imagine what Lincoln Street might have looked like. If only …

I played golf at Rivermeadow when I was in my teens and loved the course. It was simple and challenging at the same time. We rented clubs and played for peanuts. We loved the challenge.

Several years ago when Rivermeadow was up for sale, I wrote an editorial suggesting that the city of Westbrook had an opportunity to buy and develop the golf course. Westbrook could buy the course, hire a greens keeper and build it into a recreational gem. This purchase could have supplemented the ice rink and boathouse already on Lincoln Street. Imagine going to the area, renting a boat and exploring the Presumpscot River. This entire area had the possibility of becoming a recreational hub for the city. Imagine the possibilities.

If you have driven down Lincoln Street lately, like I have, you see an area that has been neglected and gone to seed. What a waste. Unfortunately, it’s too late to do what should have been done.

Hindsight, really is 20-20.

Steve Pomelow

Gorham

