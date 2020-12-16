Mainers need to support the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission project to bring hydroelectric power from northern Quebec to our electric grid in Lewiston. We need more electricity for our communications, internet, heat pumps, industry and electric cars. This is an opportunity we cannot let pass. Over 30 years ago I worked for Central Maine Power on a similar project in the 1980s that did not happen. These opportunities do not come very often.

There are groups that will oppose any energy project in their backyard. There is local opposition to hydroelectric power, windmills, solar power, nuclear, coal, oil and natural gas projects. We must balance our communities’ growing needs with the downside of each option, and we must develop several sources to keep the power flowing when the wind is not blowing or the sun is not shining.

Fortunately, the NECEC benefits are large and the downside is small. The line will provide 1,200 megawatts of power and offset the equivalent CO2 emissions of 700,000 cars. There are only 53 miles of new transmission line through commercial forests. Direct payments to Maine people include $190 million over 40 years for low-income and other rate relief; $18 million per year property taxes; $15 million for broadband communications; $15 million for electric-vehicle infrastructure; $15 million for heat pump support, plus $22 million for other community benefits.

This project needs to be part of our energy mix.

Brenton Hill

Buxton

