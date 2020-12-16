I find the irony almost suffocating. There are politicians in this state and across this land who decried athletes kneeling during the national anthem. Now these same seditious Benedict Arnolds seek to keep President Trump in office by staging a coup in the courts and changing the results of our electoral process in Congress.
I would like such folks to join me and together, with our hands over our hearts, say the Pledge of Allegiance. After that, let’s go to Gettysburg and tour Little Round Top and remember how we Mainers have a long history of saving our Union from foes, both foreign and domestic.
Gregory Greenleaf
Harpswell
