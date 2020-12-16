Maine is reporting a record high 551 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after the first Maine people, front-line health care workers, were the first to receive the vaccine in Maine.

Wednesday was the first day cases have topped 500, less than two weeks after the first day Maine first cleared 400 daily cases, with 425 on Dec. 6.

The seven-day daily average stood at 409.3 on Wednesday, compared to 329.7 a week ago and 177.3 a month ago.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention also reported two additional deaths. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 17,311 cases of COVID-19, and 267 deaths.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

Health officials said Maine Medical Center nurse Kayla Mitchell was likely the first person in Maine to receive the vaccine on Tuesday morning, but thousands will soon follow.

“I trust the science and I trust that receiving the vaccine is a safer alternative to how critically ill patients are suffering,” Mitchell said on Tuesday. “I’ve seen enough. People are scared and they end up alone. It’s exhausting and it’s relentless.”

Maine is expected to get about 75,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of December, with distribution of the vaccines ramping up in 2021. It’s difficult to predict when the vaccine will be widely available to the general public, but that could occur this spring or early summer, public health experts say, depending on how smoothly the distribution and mass immunization programs go.

Dentists and dental hygienists are volunteering to be part of the group that vaccinates the general public once vaccine supplies become more plentiful in 2021. State officials said they appreciate the offer and are considering what the logistical needs will be next year.

