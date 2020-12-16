BRUNSWICK — Mid Coast Hospital administered its first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, marking an important moment in the region’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic as state numbers continue to climb.

Paul LaPrad, a pulmonologist who has been caring for COVID-19 patients since March, was the first to receive the vaccine.

“Over the past few months, we’ve endured much concern for patients and colleagues,” he said, “It’s nice to have hope that this will be over soon.”

After LaPrad, several Mid Coast Hospital caregivers including physicians, nurses, and respiratory therapists were also vaccinated, according to hospital officials. This week, distribution is focused on Intensive Care Unit teams, Emergency Department caregivers, and those providing care in dedicated COVID-19 inpatient unit.

“With additional vaccine expected, we will begin vaccinating all patient-facing hospital staff members next week followed by patient-facing staff in our practices and home care clinicians. As a priority population, residents and staff at Mid Coast Senior Health will also be vaccinated in the next few weeks in accordance with CDC guidance,” Chris Bowe, chief medical officer said in a statement. “This is an important step to ensure that our caregivers will remain at the ready to help our communities through this pandemic.”

It will likely be some time before vaccines are available for patients, likely not until late spring or early summer, Bowe said. “The CDC will determine the criteria for distribution to patients, and we are actively preparing for patient vaccine distribution per their guidelines when it becomes available.”

Maine is expected to get about 75,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of December, the Portland Press Herald reported, with distribution ramping up in 2021.

The first doses of the vaccine arrived early this week, and health officials said Tuesday that

Maine Medical Center nurse Kayla Mitchell was likely the first person in Maine to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with thousands more expected to follow.

The milestone arrives just one day before Manie shattered its daily coronavirus case number, reporting 551 new cases on Wednesday. It was the first time cases have topped 500 and comes less than two weeks after Maine first cleared 400 daily cases, with 425 on Dec. 6, according to the Press Herald.

The seven-day daily average increased to 409.3 on Wednesday, compared to 329.7 a week ago and 177.3 a month ago. It took only one week for the seven-day average to increase from 300 cases to more than 400 cases.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 17,311 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, and 267 deaths. Total cases have doubled in a little more than a month.

This story will be updated.

