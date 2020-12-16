The Southern Maine Regional SWAT team raided two motels on Main Street in South Portland this week arresting two suspects considered to be dangerous.

Ryan Boles, 25, of South Portland and Stephen Tracy, 41, of South Portland are suspects in a residential burglary that occurred this month at a home on Westbrook Street, Detective Sgt. Christopher Todd of the South Portland Police Department said in a news release Wednesday night. The homeowner reported that several firearms were stolen during burglary.

Detectives from South Portland developed several leads. And on Tuesday, the SWAT team, after obtaining a search warrant, arrested Boles at the Quality Inn at 738 Main St. Boles has been charged with burglary, theft, and violating conditions of release. He was being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $5,000 cash bail.

The SWAT team conducted a search at the Pine Haven Motel at 857 Main St. around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and arrested Tracy. He was charged with burglary and trafficking in scheduled drugs, along with two outstanding warrants from previous drug trafficking incidents. Tracy was being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $16,000 cash bail.

“Both search warrants were considered high risk due to the nature of the crime committed, the contraband that was expected to be inside of the rooms, and the known criminal history of those parties named in the search warrants,” Todd said.

