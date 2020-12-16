Arrests
12/11 at 9:54 p.m. Cristy M. Siegfried, 42, of Topsham, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear by Officer Robert Wright on Dewey Drive.
Summonses
12/7 at 7:51 p.m. Jacob M. Young, 21, of Topsham, was summonsed on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle for over 150 days by Officer Robert Wright on Lewiston Road.
12/7 at 11:27 p.m. Chris W. Stimpson, 43, of Durham, was summonsed on charges of operating under the influence, operating after suspension and leaving the scene of an accident by Officer Mathew Bowers on Monument Place.
12/8 at 4:34 p.m. Kevin R. Kulow, 34, of Brunswick, was summonsed on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle for over 150 days by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Pleasant Street.
12/8 at 11:34 p.m. Samuel J. Dufour, 19, of Bowdoin, was summonsed on a charge of operating after license suspension by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Summer Street.
12/10 at 10:13 p.m. Jeremy S. Glidden, 29, of Lisbon, was summonsed on a charge of operating with a suspended registration by Officer Jose Gomez on Lewiston Road.
12/12 at 6:04 p.m. Leila M. Hailey, 28, of Livermore Falls, was summonsed on a charge of operating with a suspended registration by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street.
12/12 at 10:57 p.m. Stacia A. Morse, 27, of Auburn, was summonsed on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle for over 150 days by Officer Robert Wright.
Fire calls
12/7 at 3:36 p.m. Fire alarm on Flycatcher Drive.
12/8 at 1:51 p.m. Work-related injury on Main Street.
12/9 at 1:07 a.m. Furnace malfunction on Foreside Road.
12/9 at 2:48 a.m. Fire alarm on Fair Mall Road.
12/9 at 12:17 p.m. Mutual aid in Brunswick.
12/9 at 4:12 p.m. Fire alarm on Tanager Drive.
12/9 at 7:34 p.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.
12/12 at 4:09 p.m. Gas leak/odor investigation on Winter Street.
EMS
Topsham emergency services responded to 27 calls from Dec. 7 to 14.
