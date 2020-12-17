WESTBROOK — Organizers of the Festival of Trees are disappointed that they are unable to bring their usual holiday cheer this year to the hundreds of people who turn out for the popular annual fundraiser

Canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the festival would have marked its 20th year this season.

“It’s a tradition for many folks in the greater Portland area,” organizer Cheryl Leighton said. “All of the kindergarten children, each grade really, come and views it during the week. We have a tea event for the different care facilities that brings in hundreds of people. They couldn’t come this year and they love it. There are so many people we bring in, the smiles. And it was tough to cancel that.”

The event, held at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, would normally be held through this weekend.

With over 50 themed and decorated trees each year, the event is a big fundraiser for the church and the Westbrook Food Pantry, although festival organizers declined to say how much money it usually brings in. Tree sponsors range from the Boy and Girl Scouts to Rowe Ford.

Visitors take the time to walk through the church to view each lit tree and many leave donations.

Also canceled was the Tips for Charity Luncheon, where sponsored servers serve lunch to over 300 guests. All tip money goes to the Food Pantry. The luncheon event typically raises “thousands” of dollars, Leighton said.

“Given the challenges in gatherings this year, it was disappointing to lose this event among many other great community events. We look forward to the opportunity to gather again for great events like the Festival of Trees next year,” said Mayor Mike Foley, who was a server at last year’s function.

Volunteer Roberta Morrill said the absence of the festival this year will make next year’s more special.

“Most of us, we have lived our lives and have taken so much for granted,” said Morrill, who designs the Cumberland County Retired Educators Association’s tree for the event. “Having this pandemic makes us stop and think. Now, we realize what we had in retrospect, and now we look forward to what we can gain back again.”

In the meantime, Leighton said families can check out the expanded holiday lighting outside of the church for a smile.

“Hopefully next year we can get together again. Next year, we are already planning on the event for Dec. 4 through the 11th,” she said.

