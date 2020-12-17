This morning (Dec. 15), all mainstream media outlets declared Joe Biden the winner of the Electoral College vote because said vote was certified in favor of Biden on Monday. Nothing could be further from the truth.
The federal code governing elections clearly states that only a joint session of Congress can certify the presidential election, which does not occur until Jan. 6. During said joint session, at least one member each from the the House of Representatives and Senate may object to the result of the Electoral College certification. Said objection would lead to an adjournment of the joint session to allow for a separate debate of the objections within the House and Senate.
It is entirely possible that these debates could result in Congress voting to overturn the Electoral College certification and, ultimately, the election results.
Geoffrey Emanuel
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Schools and Education
Remote learning is changing snow days for some Maine school districts
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: It’s too soon to say that Biden won Electoral College vote
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Public Works employees give their all under tough conditions
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Ronnie F. Clark
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Columnist’s comments on Trump, Rep. Swalwell misleading
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.