This morning (Dec. 15), all mainstream media outlets declared Joe Biden the winner of the Electoral College vote because said vote was certified in favor of Biden on Monday. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The federal code governing elections clearly states that only a joint session of Congress can certify the presidential election, which does not occur until Jan. 6. During said joint session, at least one member each from the the House of Representatives and Senate may object to the result of the Electoral College certification. Said objection would lead to an adjournment of the joint session to allow for a separate debate of the objections within the House and Senate.

It is entirely possible that these debates could result in Congress voting to overturn the Electoral College certification and, ultimately, the election results.

Geoffrey Emanuel

Falmouth

