Matt Barnes is the favorite to close games for the Red Sox in 2021, Manager Alex Cora said Thursday, but it’s still possible the club could make significant additions to their bullpen before Opening Day.

Barnes, who saved nine games for Boston after Brandon Workman was traded to the Phillies in August, said in September that he hoped to keep the job next season. After struggling in his first 13 appearances, Barnes pitched well in September, holding opponents to a .189 average while posting a 2.70 ERA.

Cora was impressed with what he saw from Barnes at the end of 2020.

“Just watching what happened toward the end of the season, it seems like Matt threw the ball well and did a good job for the team,” Cora said. “I don’t want to go into roles right now, but he’s a guy that we should consider.”

Top relief arms like Liam Hendriks, Brad Hand, Blake Treinen and Alex Colome remain available on the free-agent market, but it’s unknown if the Red Sox are pursuing any of them. As of now, Barnes is the likely closer with Ryan Brasier, Darwinzon Hernandez, Josh Taylor, Austin Brice and Phillips Valdez likely to reclaim spots in the earlier innings.

“If the season started tomorrow and we had the lead in the ninth inning and we haven’t used Matt in the seventh or eighth, I’d flip him the ball and I believe he could get us the three outs and get us to the next day,” Cora added. “As of right now, the season doesn’t start tomorrow. Matt Barnes is one of the best relievers the last few years in the big leagues and I have total trust he can do the job.”

RAYS: The Tampa Bay Rays and catcher Mike Zunino agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $3 million, a deal that includes a club option and could be worth $9 million over two seasons.

Zunino’s contract, announced Wednesday, includes a $2 million salary for 2021 and a $4 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout. The option price would escalate to $5 million if he appears in 80 games next season, $6 million if he appears in 90 games and $7 million if he appears in 100 games or is traded during 2021.

Zunino appeared in 28 games, including 25 starts, for Tampa Bay in 2020. The 29-year-old is considered a solid defender and has significant power but has struggled to make contact. He hit .147 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 2020.

During the Rays postseason run to the American League pennant, Zunino hit .170 but had four home runs and drove in eight. He became the first player in major league history to hit under .150 in the regular season and then hit multiple homers in the postseason, according to Stats LLC.

Tampa Bay declined Zunino’s $4.5 million option for 2021 following the Rays’ World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.

MARINERS: The Seattle Mariners kept up their bullpen overhaul Wednesday by agreeing to an $800,000, one-year contract with right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton.

Middleton can earn an additional $50,000 in performance bonuses for games: $12,500 each for 30, 40, 50 and 60. The 27-year-old appeared in 13 games last season with the Los Angeles Angels as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery 2018. Middleton has appeared in just 24 major league games over the past two seasons.

Middleton was 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA last season. His best professional season came in 2017 when he went 6-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 64 appearances for the Angels. Middleton’s signing came a day after the Mariners acquired Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers

CUBS: Chicago and free-agent reliever Jonathan Holder have agreed to a $750,000, non-guaranteed contract for next season.

The 27-year-old right-hander was 10-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 157 games – all but two in relief – over parts of five seasons with the New York Yankees. He was 3-0 with a 4.98 ERA in 18 appearances last year, striking out 14 and walking 11 in 21 2/3 innings.

