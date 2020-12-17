Harry W. Giddinge 1933 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Harry W. Giddinge, 87, died Sunday Dec. 13, 2020 in Topsham. Harry was born May 4, 1933 in Lewiston to Cody and Elsie (Shufenis) Giddinge. Starting from childhood and growing up in Mechanic Falls, Harry loved bowling, horseshoes, fishing, hunting, and camping with family and friends. The “Ole One” (a longtime term of affection) had an awkward and unique gait, yet he always seemed to manage to get from one place to another, occasionally without getting lost and being on time. Harry’s exploit’s as an outdoorsman was legendary. On one trip with a seasoned hiking veteran he was rescued from Mt. Katahdin by a female forest ranger after a long days hike and miscalculating the time of sunset. Continuing in his tradition, his wife regularly saved him from being lost in the woods by constantly marking a trail of tissue as they walked. One summer, he entered a hobie cat regatta at Sebago Lake only to be high sided on the very FIRST marker buoy, which abruptly ended the entire regatta. Stick to being a woodsman Harry! He loved tinkering with cars and motorcycles and had a skill of fixing anything, broken or not. Unfortunately, he also liked to bring in greasy car parts and washed them in the kitchen or bathroom sink. He was constantly losing his glasses, and often they were found under the hood of a car. He built and drove a black and white ’55 Chevy in the Charger division at local racetracks. In fact, Harry won his first stock car race at Wiscasset Speedway one lap after the race ended! No trophy was awarded but he was regaled with many laughs and jokes. That was the end of his racing career. At age of 48, he quit smoking and took up running and later competed in triathlons and mini-marathons. After retirement, he enjoyed touring the United States and especially shared a memorable trip to Alaska with “Evvie-Babe”, his beloved wife. A quirky man, he always ordered only half a cup of coffee at a time because he wanted his coffee steaming hot. He would always remark, “…that’s good heartwarming coffee.” Harry loved eating corn on the cob and consuming less than a dozen ears in one sitting was considered a failure! The man was incredibly talented as well -he could sleep anywhere; often while holding a newspaper at his desk. “Just resting my eyes” he would often say. Being a frugal man, he usually kept his car’s gas tank filled with no more than $2 worth of gas. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict stationed in Labrador and enjoyed taking his family to the annual 4th of July parades through downtown Bath every year. Harry was predeceased by his siblings Laurison Giddinge and Pauline Shaw, and his first wife Gloria L. (Jordan) Giddinge. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Evelyn (Ames) Giddinge of Topsham; his children, Victoria J. Fisk of Portland, Lawrence M. Giddinge and his wife Dianne of Gray, Karen A. Guy and her husband Jeff of Newport, Mich., Susan M. Daughan and her husband Michael of Leesville, S.C., Eric M. Giddinge and his wife Kristina of Hampton, Va.; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to express our undying thanks and gratitude to the following people: CHANS Hospice of Brunswick, Nurse Amanda from Hospice, home health aides Delaney and Ruby from CHANS and neighbors Jim and Michelle. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit http://www.brackettfh.com In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to: CHANS Hospice of Brunswick, Maine

