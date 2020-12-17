PORTLAND – Judith “Judy” Ann (Sargent) Discatio, 82, of Portland, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 and went to be with her Heavenly Father. She was born on Friday, Nov. 25, 1938 at Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary in Portland, the daughter of Leighton Burleigh Sargent and Helen Merle (Freeman) Sargent.

In her younger years she was very active in Girl Scouts, dancing classes, Harold T. Andrews Post Drum and Bugle Corps, playing the drums. She attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School class of 1957 where she was active in several high school activities. After graduation, she worked for the Hews Body Company, Hannaford Brothers, and later for H&R Block.

She enjoyed cooking, where she cooked meatballs for Joe’s Smoke Shop for many years, she also enjoyed sewing, reading, doing puzzles, traveling, had hosted many pool parties, Christmas parties and did much shopping with her sisters. She was also a big football New York Giants fan.

Judy married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Francis Discatio on August 8, 1959 at St. Peter’s Church in Portland. They resided in Portland where they raised their four sons: Michael, Stephen, David, and Timothy. They were very devoted parents to their sons and gave them their continued support through all their games. Many times, they would bring home friends to dinner and Judy was pleased to have them. Judy and Joey raised their sons with strict moral values and character and where very proud of their many accomplishments. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Besides her parents, Judy was predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. Discatio in 2006; her daughter-in-law, Jodine R. Discatio in 2012; her sister-in-law, Rose M. (Discatio) Walsh in 2006, her brother, Leighton B. Sargent Jr. in 2008, her brother-in-law, Anthony P. Discatio in 2010, her brother, Alan L. Sargent in 2014 and her sister-in-law, Marjorie K. Sargent in 2018; her father and mother-in-law, Joseph L. and Mary J (Fantasia) Discatio.

She is survived by her four sons, Michael J. Discatio and his girlfriend Bernadette Rumo of Falmouth, Stephen F. Discatio of Portland, David M. Discatio and his wife Marie of Scarborough and Timothy J. Discatio and his wife Vilena of Portland; sisters, Jane A. Baker and her husband Richard of Portland, and Susan and her husband David of Yarmouth; grandchildren, Chelsea Discatio, Ryli Discatio, LaRae Discatio, Nicholas Discatio and Connor Discatio; brothers-in-law, Louis A. Discatio of Portland and Frank E. Discatio and his wife Irene of Windham, sisters-in-law, Katherine Discatio of Portland and Teresa A. (Discatio) Reo and her husband Richard of South Portland; aunt, Anna J. Freeman of Portland; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; her dog Luca and her kitty Buffy.

Judy will be missed very much by all her family and friends but known that she is now peace with her loved ones who have gone on before.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Dec. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at St. Peter’s Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

To share memories or to offer online condolences to the Discatio family please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to the

Animal Refuge League of Portland,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092.

