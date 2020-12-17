Martha M. Wnek 1921 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Martha Wnek, a long time Brunswick resident, passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2020 at Hawthorne House in Freeport. She was born on Oct. 13, 1921 in Middletown, Conn., the daughter of Stanislaus (Stanley) and Bronislawa (Bernice) Adamczyk. She was one of five children and the last of her siblings to pass away. She attended St Mary’s Catholic School in Middletown and Woodrow Wilson High School, graduating in 1939. She was a child of the depression and came of age during World War II. After high school graduation she worked as a bookkeeper at Kelly’s Bakery in Middletown. After the war she was married to high school classmate Mitchell T. Wnek on Feb. 8, 1947, after he had returned from World War II service as a naval officer in the Pacific. After residing in Elmira, N.Y. for several years they moved back to Cromwell, Conn. In 1960 the family moved to Cumberland, R.I. There she worked for several years for the Cross Pen Company and managed a jewelry store in the Warwick Mall. Her husband, Mitchell, passed away in April 1972 and Martha moved to Brunswick in the early 1980s in order to be closer to family, residing first at the River Road apartments and then at Willow Grove. She is survived by her four children, Dr. Janice Wnek O’Connor and husband Joseph of Brunswick, Frank Wnek and wife Meredith of Harpswell, Philip Wnek and wife Jackie of Charlestown, R.I. and Joyce Tedford and husband Jim of Stafford Springs, Conn. Her extended family includes her children, their spouses; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Martha was an avid reader and enjoyed weekly card parties with her friends. She enjoyed traveling in her later years, making trips to Hawaii, Ireland, England and a cruise to the Caribbean. But her greatest joy was being around her family, as she was the family matriarch for many years. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will forever fondly remember late night card games at ‘Babci’s Casino.’ Martha was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church – All Saints Parish, volunteering for many years at the church Christmas Fair. Due to Covid restrictions, a funeral service will be deferred to late spring at a date to be announced at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick. She will be buried next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery in Middletown, Conn. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick, where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Beacon Hospice 55 Lisbon St #2600 Lewiston, ME 04240

