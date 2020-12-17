KITTERY POINT – Peter Ward, 79, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Biddeford Medical Center.

Born in Bridgeport, Conn., Pete raised his family in neighboring Fairfield, Conn. with his adoring wife Patricia, originally from Sanford.

He is predeceased by his oldest son, Scott and survived by his wife, his son Tim and his wife, Meghan, of Fairfield Conn.; his son Sean of Santa Cruz, Calif., his daughter Shannon and her husband, Terrence, of Kittery Point; and his four grandchildren, whom he lived for and cherished dearly, Maggie, Terrence, Brady, and Aidan.

Known as Poppy or Poppa, Pete enjoyed his retirement years at The Lake House in Newfield offering a ride on the pontoon boat or a cold beer to whoever needed either. He loved hosting gatherings to bring friends and family together; whether it be his famous Christmas parties, the annual WABIT tournament, or the spectacular and well-lit fourth of July party with plenty of fireworks. He was always at the grill cooking Hummell hot dogs for whoever wanted one! He was a great host and a great friend.

He was willing to offer help in any way he could. He had hands like cement blocks with a powerful handshake which was always intimidating, however, the sensitive and receptive look in his crystal blue eyes made him a gentle giant! He was good for a fishing trip in the canoe and when the seasons changed a snowplow when needed.

Pete has touched many lives over the years through coaching and social activities. From little league coach, for all four kids, to creator of Ward’s Annual Badminton Invitational Tournament, to being a member at his beloved Elks Club in Sanford.

Countless people, young and old, have remained close and in contact with Pete throughout his lifetime. A true testament to the type of man he was, and always will be in our memories. Proud of his heritage, he was a stoic Irishman with a great smile (even without his two front teeth) who passed his love for Ireland on to his children. You are missed greatly already Mr. Ward, Pete, Dad, Pop, Poppy, Poppa, Friend, Husband. We love you.

To leave online condolences for the Ward family, please visit http://www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Ward family has been entrusted to the J.S. Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.

Guest Book