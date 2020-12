WINDHAM – Susan “Sue” M. Robinson, 71, of Windham, passed away on Dec. 11, 2020.

Visiting hours for Susan will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee with a burial at a later date in the spring.

To read a full obituary, express condolences, or participate in Susan’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Guest Book