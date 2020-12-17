SOUTH PORTLAND — Police say they arrested two South Portland men this week on burglary charges following an incident last week involving the theft of firearms.

Police say officers arrested Ryan Boles, 25, of South Portland, formerly of Westbrook, and Stephen Tracy, 41, of South Portland, formerly of Saco, in two separate incidents at local motels. The arrests follow an investigation into a Dec. 8 burglary at a home on Westbrook Street, which police said involved the theft of several firearms. Police did not specify how many or what type of firearms were involved, and could not be reached for comment before The Forecaster’s deadline.

Police say Boles was arrested on Dec. 15 at the Quality Inn on Main Street after the Southern Maine Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant.

Boles was charged with burglary, theft and three counts of violating conditional release. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and is being held on $5,000 bail, according to police.

Police arrested Tracy on Dec. 16 in a similar raid at the Pine Haven Motel on Main Street. He was charged with burglary and trafficking in illegal drugs. He was also held on two outstanding warrants from Gorham Police and the Maine State Police relating to trafficking in illegal drugs, according to police. He is being held in Cumberland County Jail on $16,000 bail.

During both arrests, police reported that they recovered items in the motel rooms, but did not specify if they included firearms.

