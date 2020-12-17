Arrests

12/10 at 9:22 a.m. Kristine M. Jensen, 51, of Scarborough, was arrested on Thomas Drive by Officer Travis Hon on two warrants.

12/10 at 12:47 p.m. Dustin L. Cole, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Hannaford Drive by Officer Travis Hon on charges of forgery (greater than $1,000 but under $10,000) and violating conditions of release.

12/13 at 10:18 p.m. Reva M. Currie, 37, of Scarborough, was arrested on County Road by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and refusing to stop for an officer.

Summonses

12/7 at 12:05 p.m. Michelle L. Demers-Lauzon, 36, of Hollis, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh Macaulay on charges of shoplifting and violating conditions of release.

12/9 at 11:07 a.m. Holly M. Plourde, 32, of Portland, was issued a summons on Beech Ridge Road by Officer Breagh Macaulay on charges of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and unlawful possession of methamphetamines.

12/9 at 12:19 p.m. David L. Ritchie, 43, of Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of shoplifting and violating conditions of release.

12/10 at 4:46 p.m. Monique S. Sockabasin, 20, of Pleasant Point, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of theft by taking.

12/11 at 5:17 p.m. Daniel Marcus Washington, 32, of Portland, was issued a summons on the corner of Payne and Cummings Roads by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

12/12 at 1:30 p.m. Tami S. Croston, 48, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Isaiah Jones on a shoplifting charge.

Fire calls

12/7 4:35 a.m. Odor investigation on Cabela Boulevard.

12/7 at 5:48 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/7 at 12:11 p.m. Fire alarm on Gorham Road.

12/8 at 8:37 a.m. Investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

12/8 at 10:44 a.m. Marine water rescue off Higgins Beach.

12/8 at 2:17 p.m. Assist South Portland.

12/8 at 4:35 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/9 at 1:51 a.m. Assist Buxton.

12/9 at 2:23 a.m. Assist Buxton.

12/9 at 8:24 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Whistler Landing.

12/9 at 10:21 a.m. Investigate fire alarm tamper notification on Commerce Drive.

12/9 at 2:02 p.m. Waterflow alarm on Gallery Boulevard.

12/9 at 3:42 p.m. Assist Biddeford.

12/9 at 3:48 p.m. Oven fire on Teal Point.

12/9 at 5:01 p.m. Elevator alarm on Ashley Drive.

12/9 at 7:01 p.m. Fire alarm on Cabela Boulevard.

12/9 at 7:29 p.m. Structure fire on Route 1.

12/10 at 9:44 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

12/10 at 5:14 p.m. Detector chirping on Clearview Drive.

12/12 at 1:04 a.m. Fire alarm on Spring Street.

12/12 at 12:18 p.m. Structure fire on Robinson Road.

12/12 at 8:09 p.m. Odor investigation on Black Point Road.

12/12 at 9:22 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

12/12 at 9:31 p.m. Fire alarm on Research Drive.

12/13 at 12:31 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/13 at 10:49 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/13 at 12:28 p.m. Fire alarm on Research Drive.

12/13 at 1:37 p.m. Fire alarm on Research Drive.

12/13 at 2:58 p.m. Water problem on Plymouth Drive.

12/13 at 3:39 p.m. Odor investigation on Winslow Homer Road.

12/13 at 10:13 p.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.

EMS:

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Dec. 7 to 13.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: