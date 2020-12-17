BRUNSWICK — The first major snowstorm of the season arrived in the Midcoast this morning and is expected to bring 4 to 6 inches of snow to the Brunswick area, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

Snow continued to fall steadily as of 8 a.m., but hadn’t caused any power outages.

The U.S. National Weather Service predicted that the storm will cause dangerous travel conditions and particularly during the morning commute Thursday. Chief Deputy Brett Strout said the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t getting crash reports as of 8 a.m., though it is still early in the storm and there hasn’t been much traffic on the roads. At least 2 inches of fluffy snow had accumulated by 8:30 a.m.

There are spots on the road that are slippery, “and if you’re behind another vehicle, it’s almost whiteout conditions,” Strout said.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday. The heaviest accumulations which may top a foot of snow are expected in southern New Hampshire and southwest Maine, the weather service reports.

Due to the storm, schools are closed in Brunswick, Maine School Administrative District 75, Regional School Unit 1, Regional School Unit 5, Lisbon and West Bath. Brunswick, MSAD 75 and RSU 1 are requiring students to participate in remote learning Thursday.

Topsham and Harpswell have closed their town offices and solid waste facilities.

Many towns have issued parking bans due to the storm as well, including Topsham, Lisbon and Freeport.

