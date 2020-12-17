Arrests/Summonses
Arrest and summonses were not available before The Forecaster’s deadline.
Fire calls
12/8 at 5:37 a.m. Gas leak on Wallace Avenue.
12/8 at 11:34 a.m. False fire alarm on Running Hill Road.
12/8 at 8:38 p.m. No incident found at address on Maine Mall Road.
12/8 at 9:30 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Maine Mall Road.
12/9 at 2:06 p.m. Assist Scarborough.
12/9 at 2:12 p.m. False fire alarm on Running Hill Road.
12/9 at 11:35 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Nutter Road.
12/10 at 2:28 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.
12/10 at 9:47 a.m. False fire alarm on Westbrook Street.
12/10 at 1:32 p.m. No incident found at address on Summit (terrace or street not given).
12/10 at 7:29 p.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Walnut Street.
12/10 at 9:08 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector alarm on Cornell Street.
12/11 at 9:22 a.m. False fire alarm on Macarthur Circle.
12/11 at 7:20 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector alarm on Broadway.
12/12 at 9:38 a.m. No incident found at address on Romano Road.
12/12 at 2:50 p.m. Good intention call on Main Street.
12/12 at 9:47 p.m. Assist invalid on Derby Road.
12/13 at 5:07 a.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Grandview Avenue.
12/13 at 1:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Main Street.
12/13 at 3:42 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.
12/14 at 9:36 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Ocean Street.
EMS:
South Portland emergency medical services responded to 67 calls from Dec. 8 to 14.
