Nonprofits have had to make lots of adjustments during the pandemic, finding new ways to operate safely and struggling to serve their communities at a time of historic needs and limited resources.

The Press Herald Toy Fund is no different.

An early start to the fundraising campaign, expanded coverage of the effort by the Sun Journal in Lewiston and The Times Record in Brunswick, and the generous spirit of readers who want to contribute in a difficult time are helping the toy fund meet the increased need as families struggle through the economic fallout from the pandemic.

But the toy fund also had to figure out a way to distribute toys for thousands of children without risking the health of the volunteers or the parents who pick up the gifts.

Some of the toys are delivered to different parts of the state by dozens of social services agencies that partner with the toy fund each year. But many parents also pick up toys from the central warehouse, and that is normally an emotional high-point for volunteers as they greet mothers and fathers who are visibly relieved and grateful for the help.

That handoff of gifts is a little different this year. One day early this week, a total of 68 parents visited the Freeport warehouse for the 2020 version of that operation: contact-free curbside pickups.

The parents had already received times to arrive for the pickups and instructions to stay in their cars and have their confirmation paperwork ready. Signs reminded them to keep windows rolled up and pop their trunks. Three teams of volunteers worked the line, reading the names through the closed car windows, retrieving the toys that match the children’s ages and placing them in the open trunks.

“It worked like a charm,” said executive director Kathleen Meade. “It’s all new to us.”

The COVID-safe handoffs that continue each day now lack the personal connections of years past. But they have a new meaning to the toy fund and its volunteers: The pandemic couldn’t stop them and, for a 71st year, gifts are on their way in time to bring joy to children at the holidays.

“It was a beautiful thing,” Meade said.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund serves needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

