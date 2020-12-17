Arrests
Chad M. Conant, 38, of Scarborough, on Dec. 13 on a probation hold on charges for leaving scene of a property damage accident, operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release, in Westbrook.
Jamie-Lyn N. Dulac, 40, of Windham, on Dec. 13 on a charge of domestic violence, assault.
Charles E. Givens, 55, of Lewiston, on Dec. 13 on a charge of domestic violence, assault, with priors.
Summonses
Kristine L. Geaumont, 55, of Dayton, on Dec. 12 on a charge of operating under the influence, in Windham.
Joseph L. Hamilton, 35, of Cumberland, on Dec. 11 on a charge of operating under the influence and operating without a license.
Rafael D. Gloria, 35, of Lowell, Mass., on Dec. 9 on a charge of operating without a license, in Windham.
