Our annual Photos the Year event goes virtual this year. See some of the most compelling images from our talented photojournalists and hear them discuss the stories behind the photographs.
This popular event is presented by the Portland Press Herald and the Portland Public Library.
Derek Davis
Greg Rec
Brianna Soukup
Ben McCanna
Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 relief talks
-
Events
2020 Photos of the Year
-
Business
Maine’s job recovery since the early pandemic has ground to a halt
-
Nation & World
New York motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
-
Nation & World
Former Standing Rock tribal chairman dies of COVID-19