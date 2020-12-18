Our annual Photos the Year event goes virtual this year. See some of the most compelling images from our talented photojournalists and hear them discuss the stories behind the photographs.

This popular event is presented by the Portland Press Herald and the Portland Public Library.

On the panel: Michele McDonald

Derek Davis

Greg Rec

Brianna Soukup

Ben McCanna

Shawn Patrick Ouellette

