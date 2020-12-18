Our annual Photos the Year event goes virtual this year. See some of the most compelling images from our talented photojournalists and hear them discuss the stories behind the photographs.
This popular event is presented by the Portland Press Herald and the Portland Public Library.

REGISTER HERE

On the panel:

Michele McDonald

 

 

 

 

 

Derek Davis

 

 

 

 

 

Greg Rec

 

 

 

 

 

Brianna Soukup

Ben McCanna

Shawn Patrick Ouellette

 

REGISTER HERE

filed under:
Photos of the Year
Related Stories
Latest Articles